Chris Evans responds to US Capitol attack: ‘I’m speechless’

Avengers star Chris Evans has responded after a mob of Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol building yesterday (January 6).

The Captain America actor took to Twitter when events were unfolding with a simple two word response on Twitter, writing: “I’m speechless.”

But as the rioting continued he responded further, posting, “Just think of the carnage had they not been white”, before adding: “So many people enabled this.”

His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also reacted angrily to the riots.

“Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed,” he wrote.

Evans has previously been scathing of Donald Trump after the US President doubled down on baseless claims of electoral fraud back in November.

“Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?” wrote Evans at the time.

Figures from across the entertainment world shared their reaction to the riot on social media, including the likes of Edward Norton and Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen who took to Twitter to ask for Trump’s permanent ban from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google.

“Hey Mark Zuckerberg, Jack [Dorsey], Susan Wojcicki, and Sundar Pichai, Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy,” Baron Cohen wrote in a tweet.

“Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It’s time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!”

Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have since been suspended “indefinitely”, or at least until Joe Biden replaces him as president on January 20.