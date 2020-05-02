Chris Evans is reuniting The Avengers for charity Zoom call

Chris Evans is reuniting the Avengers cast for a charity Zoom meeting as part of the All-In Challenge.

The new charity initiative aims to provide food to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including children, the elderly and frontline workers.

Evans – aka Captain America – is one of the latest stars to get involved with the All-In Challenge, calling on his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) to come together online for a virtual hangout.

Advertisement

Fans can enter for the chance to join the video call by donating to the challenge. In his first Instagram post, the actor said he was “very happy to be doing this”. “Here’s what I can offer – a virtual hangout with me and five of my closest friends,” he said.

“We can do a private Q&A, you can ask us anything – we’ll spill the beans. Then maybe some games? I would recommend Scattergories, I’m getting pretty good at that.”

Ruffalo commented on the post: “Maybe not ask us anything… #Spoilers.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the directors of Avengers: Endgame have revealed which member of the superhero team they’d like to self-isolate with. “I think Spider-Man would be a great partner for social-distancing, right?” Anthony Russo said. “He can swing over the city or if anybody gets too close he just webs them and creates a nice social-distancing barrier.”

His brother and collaborator Joe added: “I would go with Tony Stark to isolate with because of his vast capacity for virtual life.”