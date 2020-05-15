Knives Out star Chris Evans says he can no longer wear cable knit jumpers as a result of the film’s fandom.
His character in the hit film, Ransom, wore cable knit jumpers throughout Rian Johnson’s comical whodunnit. It led to a surge in online fandom for the jumpers with memes of Evans wearing the jumpers going viral.
Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Evans joked he now chooses his clothes carefully as a result of the reaction and can no longer wear his favourite cable knit.
He said: “I can’t wear it anymore. It’s a shame. I don’t know if it works anymore.”
“I love that sweater – I love those sweaters. I love cable knits! It’s my favourite thing about winter,” he laughed. You can watch the interview below:
Earlier this year, it was revealed that a sequel to the film was reportedly in the works. Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter that he was developing a sequel focused on Daniel Craig’s Southern detective Benoit Blanc.
The 2019 movie, which follows the murder of a wealthy novelist, became a critical and commercial success upon its release.
The movie grossed $247 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, though studio Lionsgate is yet to officially green-light a sequel.
In a four star review of the film, NME said: “Everything about this film is a hoot. Johnson’s control of so many characters and so many plot twists is extremely impressive, even more so for being so un-showy.
“He gets out of the film’s way and lets his story go haring off in all sorts of directions until it winds up at an ending that makes sense of a whole lot of madness that precedes it.”