Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar prequel ‘Lightyear’

Disney has confirmed that Chris Evans will voice “the original Buzz Lightyear” in new Pixar movie Lightyear, which is set to arrive in June 2022.

The origins movie will see the Captain America star voicing the hero that originally inspired the toy within the Toy Story universe – which goes some way in explaining why Tim Allen isn’t returning as Buzz once more.

“Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear,” Disney wrote on Twitter.

Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022. pic.twitter.com/HPPH2oJ3kY — Toy Story (@toystory) December 11, 2020

Advertisement

“Voiced by Chris Evans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear”.

They also shared a photo of the “young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today”.

Confirming his involvement, Evans wrote on Twitter: “I don’t even have the words”.

He went on to clarify the confusion surrounding the project, explaining: “This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

Advertisement

It’s the first offering from the Toy Story universe since 2019’s Toy Story 4 – which secured a five-star review from NME.

“Once again, it’s the winning combination of humour and heart that make Toy Story 4 such a successful proposition,” our verdict stated.

“It is, for this critic at least, the most satisfying of endings to the greatest franchise of all time.”