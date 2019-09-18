Chris Hemsworth hit Tom Hiddleston in the face on the set of ‘Avengers: Assemble’

Ouch.

They’re known as playing warring brothers Thor and Loki in the Marvel universe, but it seems that there is no limit to the things that Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston will do to prove their on-screen relationship.

Namely, Hemsworth hitting Hiddleston in the face.

The British star recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, when he revealed how was willing to take a punch from the on-screen God of Thunder.

“Fighting Chris Hemsworth, you’re going to lose, let’s face it,” he explained.



“On film, it’s all about angles when you’re fighting. So you’re trying to get the angles of the different parts of the choreography to tell the story, but you only have to do it once.

“There was a scene in Avengers where Thor had to strike Loki across the face and I was wearing the horns, which weigh about 30 pounds. I couldn’t really sell the hit, the smack. So I just said to Chris, ‘I think you should just hit me in the face'”.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go down well.

“It’s a terrible idea. I went down like a stone,” he said.

“And I suppose, on stage, when you’re doing a fight, you have to do it every night for 100-odd performances. I think if I was being hit in the face by Chris Hemsworth day after day, I don’t know if I would be able to mange that. It wouldn’t be sustainable.”

We can only hope that similar scenes don’t occur when Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki for an upcoming Disney+ spin off show. Hiddleston, meanwhile, was seen yesterday in the latest trailer for the Jay & Silent Bob reboot.