Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to play Thor until people are “exhausted”

Chris Hemsworth has said that he doesn’t want to continue playing Thor until people are “exhausted” and “roll their eyes”.

The Australian actor has played the God Of Thunder in four solo films and nine Marvel movies altogether: Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

However, he’s cast some doubt about whether he would be open to reprising the role again. “I’ve got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what’s happening in the next phase,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Weekly.

“There’s always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don’t know.”

He went on: “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character.

“If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”

NME described Love And Thunder as Marvel’s “most metal movie yet”, adding that there’s “plenty of fun and games in Taika Waititi’s Guns N’ Roses-obsessed romp”.

Elsewhere, Hemsworth recently shared that hearing Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese’s Marvel criticism is “super depressing”.

In 2019, Scorsese said films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were “not cinema”, while Tarantino claimed Marvel actors aren’t real movie stars during a podcast appearance in November last year.

“There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me,” Hemsworth said in an interview with GQ.

He added: “I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know.”