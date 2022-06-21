Chris Hemsworth recalls the moment he was punched by Kristen Stewart

Chris Hemsworth has said that he was accidentally punched by Kristen Stewart while filming Snow White and the Huntsman.

In a recent video interview with GQ, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor revisited some of his most memorable roles, including the 2012 reimagining of the fairy-tale Snow White, in which he played the titular huntsman.

Hemsworth then recalled how Stewart, who starred as Snow White, inadvertently struck him during an action scene that was subsequently cut from the film.

“I was more upset she [Stewart] didn’t continue on through the take,” joked Hemsworth. “She kind of hit me and then immediately went, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so sorry.’”

He added: “I was like, ‘That would’ve been the perfect, most truthful take that we had.’ I think she was more upset than I was.”

Hemsworth went on to discuss his “brash” character, saying: “There was a carefree chaotic sort of nature to him which allowed us to have a lot of fun with it.”

The Marvel star said he’s “still happy to be employed and working in big films, popcorn blockbusters” as “those were the films I loved growing up,” but that he also has an “appetite to do some more smaller character-based kind of films where special effects and big action scenes weren’t necessarily the most dominant force”.

The actor recently starred in Netflix‘s Spiderhead, a sci-fi thriller centring on a state-of-the-art prison where the inmates are subjected to mind-altering drugs.

In NME‘s three-star review of the film, we wrote: “Never quite weird enough, funny enough, or scary enough to be any of those things, Spiderhead feels like a bit of a missed opportunity.

“Bristling with good ideas and two great performances, a rushed ending that dips into daftness ends up killing off what could have been a great pitch for an offbeat little TV show that we’re now never going to get to watch.”

Hemsworth will next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in UK cinemas on July 7.