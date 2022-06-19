Chris Hemsworth says he would return to ‘Star Trek 4’ if asked

Chris Hemsworth has hinted at a possible return in the upcoming new Star Trek movie, saying he would return if asked.

The fourth instalment of the series was announced earlier this year with director J.J. Abrams confirming the news at the Paramount Investors Day Presentation.

Abrams said: “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before.

“We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper.”

Now, Hemsworth has addressed the new film too, saying he would return to the series if asked, reprising his role as George Kirk.

“There was talk about me doing the film with Chris Pine at one point, the script was put together and then it fell apart. But if J.J. Abrams called me tomorrow and said: ‘Chris Pine and I want to do it’, I’d probably say: ‘Yeah, let’s go for it’,” he told Vanity Fair.

Check out the full interview here:

In the interview, Hemsworth also reflected how the role in Star Trek helped him get the part in Thor.



“I’d shot Star Trek and then I had about about eight or nine months where I couldn’t get a job. Then the film came out and it gave me some momentum. I had auditioned for Thor a few times but didn’t get a callback. I then had the opportunity to have another callback. Star Trek had come out, Kenneth Branagh had seen it. I do think it helped in many, many ways. I think J.J. Abrams and Kenneth had a conversation.

“The initial audition I sent was with my mum and I, and my mum was reading as Anthony Hopkins, so I don’t know, maybe it was her read that somehow swayed the vote there.”

WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman will direct the new Star Trek film.

Abrams’s return for a fourth movie was revealed last year, but it’s not clear whether Chris Pine and his trilogy co-stars will appear in the next instalment of Star Trek.