Chris Hemsworth sees the funny side of “Fat Thor” with weight-gain advert

"With the help of pizza, beer and Fortnite, I GAINED the coveted “one-pack”

Chris Hemsworth has jokingly taken aim at Thor’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame, after the Asgard hero was seen packing a bit more timber than usual.

The Marvel star shared an advert created by one fan, which explained how the God of Thunder managed to get a little bit chunky when he retreated to New Asgard.

It advertises “Asgard’s #1 selling weight-GAIN regimen” and shows a before and after shot of Thor with his formerly muscular body featuring alongside the fuller figure he sported at the end of the final Avengers instalment.

“I noticed a HUGE change to my body in just 5 years!,” Thor says on the advert poster.

“With the help of pizza, beer and Fortnite, I GAINED the coveted “one-pack” ab faster than a stroke of lightning! My co-workers tell me to cut back, I say “this beer, I like it, ANOTHER!!!”’

While the film explains that Thor’s weight gain was directly related to the trauma of Thanos snapping his fingers, Hemsworth saw the funny side and shared it with two laughing emojis.

Last month, Hemsworth also explained the gruelling process of being fitted with a fat suit in order to reflect Thor’s newly discovered dad-bod.

“It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set,” Hemsworth told Variety.

“People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant.”

He added: “You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around. And then you get sick of it when people come up and grab your belly.”

