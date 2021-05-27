Chris Hemsworth was trolled by his own son over ‘Thor’ role

Chris Hemsworth has shared a post on social media in which he was trolled by his own son.

The actor, who has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, revealed his son had mentioned a very different superhero when asked “the age old question”.

Hemsworth posted a photo of himself with long hair, in character as Thor, looking to camera while holding the hand of his son who is wearing a red cape.

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up'”, the actor captioned the post.

He then said his son replied “Dad i wanna be Superman” and jokingly added: “Lucky I have two other kids.”

Last year, Chris Hemsworth shared his plans for his future with Marvel beyond the next Thor film, Taika Waititi’s Love And Thunder.

“I am not going into any retirement period,” the actor told Elle Man. “Thor is way too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old.”

The actor continued to say that Love And Thunder is “definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand – at least I hope so.”

Thor: Love And Thunder is currently scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. Alongside Hemsworth, the film will star Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Karen Gillan and Christian Bale.