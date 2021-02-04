Chris Pratt denies sending fake anti-Muslim and racist tweets

Chris Pratt has denied sending a series of racist and anti-Muslim tweets, following claims that several posts on Twitter have been attributed to the actor.

Tweets allegedly posted between 2012 and 2013 by Pratt resurfaced online yesterday (February 3), including the N-word and derogatory comments about Muslim people.

Responding to the claims, as Pratt’s name began trending on Twitter, the actor’s team told TMZ: “Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today.

“Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory.”

Last year, a number of Pratt’s Avengers co-stars took his defence as the actor was dubbed “the worst Hollywood Chris” in a Twitter poll.

Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Marvel films, wrote online: “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude…

“AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris… I’ve got a novel idea.

“Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…”

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo also wrote wrote: “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.

“He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”