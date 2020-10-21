Chris Pratt defended by ‘Avengers’ cast after he’s dubbed “worst Chris in Hollywood”

Chris Pratt has been defended by his Avengers co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Robert Downey Jr, after he was dubbed “the worst Hollywood Chris”.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was the subject of a Twitter poll, asking which Chris out of Pratt, Pine, Evans and Hemsworth should be removed from Hollywood.

Pratt quickly attracted criticism from a widespread array on Twitter users – who criticised his perceived support for the Republican Party and his attendance at a church which was described as “infamously anti-LGBTQ” by actor Ellen Page.

He has now been defended by his co-stars, with Robert Downey Jr urging his detractors to delete their social media accounts.

Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Marvel films, wrote online: “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude…

“AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris… I’ve got a novel idea.

“Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…”

He added the hashtag #gotyerbackbackback.

He was also supported by Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, who wrote: “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.

“He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

James Gunn, who directed Pratt in 2014’s Guardians Of The Galaxy and its 2017 sequel, tweeted: “Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense.

“@prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me.

“Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”

Zoe Saldana, his Guardians of The Galaxy co-star, shared a Tupac quote in her defence.

“No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it. -Tupac,” she wrote.

“You got this @prattprattpratt Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!”

Many fans then responded to the actors for an apparent silence when some of their other co-stars had faced attacks.

One wrote: “So when zendaya, chadwick, anthony mackie + brie larson etc. was getting dragged through the mud for their mcu roles it was crickets from the avengers assemble hive but when chris pratt is being called out for being a trump supporter here come the defense squad.. ion like that.”

Pratt is yet to respond to the criticism.