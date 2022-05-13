Chris Pratt “open to [the] possibility” of another ‘Jurassic’ movie

Chris Pratt has discussed the possibility of another Jurassic movie as well as him returning to the dinosaur franchise.

Jurassic World Dominion, the third and final film in the Jurassic World series, is set to be released in UK and US cinemas on June 10.

The sequel to 2018’s Fallen Kingdom will see Pratt star as dino-whisperer Owen Grady alongside Bryce Dallas Howard as ex Jurassic Park operations manager Claire Dearing. They will be joined by the original Jurassic Park (1993) trio of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant respectively.

Last year, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that the Jurassic World film series would conclude with Dominion. This is confirmed in the film’s most recent trailers and posters, calling it “the end of the Jurassic era”.

However, Pratt has now said that he remains “open to [the] possibility” that another Jurassic movie will happen and that he might be in it.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the actor compared the dinosaur series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – which he’s a part of, starring as Peter Quill (AKA Star Lord) in the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise – where phases of stories end but the franchise continues to live on.

“I think maybe Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is a similar comp because you’ve got whatever that was … 10 years, 20-something films,” Pratt said. “All of these characters each had their own stories, their own trilogies, coming together. And you’re like, ‘This is wild.’ You’ve seen these worlds collide. It feels the same way.

“You’ve got the Jurassic Park trilogy. You’ve got the Jurassic World trilogy, and it’s this big epic conclusion. Now, at the end of Avengers … They’ve continued to make these Marvel films, but that does feel like a phase that is over. It’s rolled over into a new phase, you know?”

Meanwhile, Jurassic World Dominion looks like it might be the longest entry in the Jurassic franchise.

According to Collider, the third and final film in the Jurassic World collection runs for two hours and 26 minutes – 17 minutes longer than The Lost World: Jurassic Park – although the runtime hasn’t been officially confirmed.