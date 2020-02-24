“They’re bringing everybody back”: Chris Pratt on ‘Jurassic World 3’ cast

Chris Pratt has revealed that “everybody” will return for Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World 3, which is scheduled for release sometime next year.

According to Pratt, the production is “bringing everybody back” for the third and final instalment of the Jurassic World saga. “I can’t tell you anything, but I can tell you it’s going to blow your mind. It’ll be the biggest and best yet,” Pratt told Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of Disney’s Onward.

“They spare no expense and they’re bringing everybody back.” The actor also added that he’s had to keep it a secret for a long time. “I’m a professional secret-keeper in these movies,” he joked. Watch the red carpet interview below:

Chris Pratt talks about the biggest “secret” he’s had to keep about the next #JurassicWorld movie: “They spare no expense and they’re bringing everybody back” pic.twitter.com/V1rMUEFfmj — Variety (@Variety) February 22, 2020

Pratt’s confirmation comes after original Jurassic Park actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum revealed that they will reunite for the final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy.

“Well, I guess those dinosaur movies are kind of scary. And we’re gonna do another one of those around these parts come this summer,” Goldblum said last November. “[I’ll] be here shooting with Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow as the great director is going to be writing and directing it. And I can’t wait.”

Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively.

The movie’s plot details currently remain unknown, though it is expected to continue the narrative from 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new film is confirmed to premiere summer 2021, according to Variety.