Chris Pratt says he’ll never play Indiana Jones

Chris Pratt has responded to long-standing rumours he’s set to play Indiana Jones, saying it’ll never happen.

Back in 2015, a Deadline report said Pratt was in talks to star in a rebooted version of Indiana Jones after Disney bought the rights to the character.

It was later confirmed that the studio would be going ahead with Indiana Jones 5, with Harrison Ford playing the titular archaeologist. Ford went on to say it was “him or me” when it comes to Pratt starring in the film.

In a new interview, Pratt has said it’s unlikely he’ll ever take on the role of Indiana Jones.

“All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies’,” Pratt said in an interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

“And I’m like, ‘am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play (Indiana Jones),” continued Pratt.

Ford once said “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/bqOdebFHla — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 14, 2022

Chris Pratt then went on to say there was never a conversation about him playing Indiana Jones. “No, that’s not anything that is real, I think people are capable of making mistakes, even if they’re Deadline.”

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released June 30 2023 with Ford joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters in unknown roles.

Back in 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy described the upcoming instalment as the “fifth and final” film in the series.

After Steven Spielberg stepped down as director in 2020, James Mangold (Logan) is helming the fifth instalment of the franchise. Filming on the project wrapped in February this year.

This is the first instalment not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who serves as a producer. It’s also the first time that George Lucas hasn’t contributed to the story, although John Williams will be back to compose the score as his final project before retiring.