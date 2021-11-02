Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in new animated film

Chris Pratt is set to voice Garfield in a new animated film.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor has officially been cast as the titular lasagna-loving cat in a new movie from Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment.

According to the Hollywood Reporter the script for Garfield is being written by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and the film is directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little). The pair previously worked together on The Emperor’s New Groove.

Garfield last appeared on the big screen in 2006 in Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, the sequel to 2004’s Garfield. Bill Murray voiced the titular character in both films.

Chris Pratt has taken on several voice roles in animated films in the last few years, starring alongside Tom Holland in Pixar’s Onward and voicing Emmet in the Lego Movie films.

The actor was also recently cast in a forthcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

Pratt will play the titular plumber alongside Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. The film also features Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Pratt himself has described the role as a “dream come true”, remembering his childhood years spent playing the original Super Mario Bros game on an arcade machine.

There is no release date set for Alcon Entertainment and Sony Pictures’ Garfield yet – stay tuned for updates as they come in.