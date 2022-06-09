Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle to headline joint stand-up show in London

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are teaming up for a joint comedy show in London.

The American comedians recently revealed that the event will take place at the O2 Arena, with tickets for their September 3 performance going on sale on June 10.

While the pair have appeared on stage together informally before, this will mark their first official co-event.

News of their new show comes weeks after both stars were attacked on stage in separate incidents, sparking an industry-wide discussion about the safety of stand-up comedians.

In March, Rock was slapped on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith after he made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Then in May, Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man ran on to the stage and “lunged” at him.

Two days later at the Comedy Store gig, the two comedians united onstage, with Chappelle joking: “At least you got smacked by someone of repute. I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Laughing, Rock replied: “I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped.”

In wake of the incident at the Oscars, Smith has been banned from the ceremony and all other Academy events for the next 10 years.

Most recently on June 1, Pinkett-Smith addressed the slap on her Red Table Talk Facebook series, stating that she hopes Smith and Rock can “reconcile”.

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”