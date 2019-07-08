Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson are set to star in the next ‘Saw’ film

It'll be the ninth instalment of the gory horror franchise

Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock have reportedly both signed on to star in the next Saw film.

The ninth instalment of the long-running horror film franchise is expected to start filming this week, with Darren Lynn Bousman (director of Saw II, III and IV) in the director’s chair. A release date of October 23, 2020 has already been set.

The film’s announcement last month already confirmed that Rock has long been attached to the project. The comedian and actor came up with the story for the movie (which has been written by Jigsaw screenwriters Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg) and he’ll also serve as one of its producers.

Following a recent strong flurry of rumours on Reddit about Rock and Jackson’s involvement in the upcoming film, Bloody Disgusting is now reporting that they’ve received confirmation that both actors will play a part in the next Saw film.

Speaking to the outlet back in May, Rock said of the movie: “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Lionsgate Chairman Joe Drake added about Rock’s involvement: “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that re-imagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in. Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series.

“This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

The last Saw film, Jigsaw, was released in 2017, and marked the first movie from the franchise since 2010.