Chris Rock has shared details of his “really scary and really bloody” Saw reboot, which is due to hit cinemas later this year.

Filming on the ninth instalment of the long-running horror franchise began back in July, with Darren Lynn Bousman – director of Saw II, III and IV – at the helm. Originally set for release on October 23, 2020, the upcoming movie will now hit cinemas on May 15.

As the arrival of the new Saw edges closer, Rock – who came up with its story and will star in the film alongside Samuel L. Jackson – has given fans an insight into his vision for the project.

“Saw is really scary and really bloody,” he told Collider in a recent interview. “It’s a Saw movie. But every now and then, you take a little air out. It’s gonna be good.”

Rock went on to explain that he put his own stamp on the film by introducing elements of comedy.

“There are so many movies that I’ve watched and gone, ‘Three jokes would have made that movie a lot better.’ You know what I mean? A lot of times, you can get comedy in things, if it’s grounded, without it changing the movie, per se.”

He continued: “Just like that story that Beverly Hills Cop was written for Sylvester Stallone. Eddie Murphy was hired at the last minute, and they made kind of the same movie, but it was grounded with just a little here, here and here.”

Asked how his involvement with Saw 9 came about, Rock revealed that it was down to a chance meeting with the franchise’s production company Lionsgate.

“I was at a friend’s wedding, and they introduced me to the head of Lionsgate,” he said. “I was like, ‘Lionsgate? Oh, Saw.’ And they called me up. I was just poking fun at the Lionsgate guy about Saw.”

Rock will also serve as a producer on Saw 9, which has been written by Jigsaw screenwriters Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

Speaking back in May, Rock said: “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Lionsgate Chairman Joe Drake added of Rock’s involvement: “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that re-imagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in.”

