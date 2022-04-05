Chris Rock’s brother reportedly wants Will Smith’s Oscar revoked

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny has criticised the Academy for its lack of action following Will Smith‘s actions at this year’s Oscars show.

Last month, the actor struck the comedian on-stage during the Academy Awards ceremony following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Following numerous apologies over the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy and described his actions as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable”.

“It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Kenny, an actor and entrepreneur, told The Los Angeles Times in a story published yesterday (April 4).

“Every time I’m watching the videos, it’s like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you [Smith] just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.”

The LA Times reported that Kenny Rock would like the Academy to revoke Smith’s Oscar as a result of the altercation, as well as calling to bar him from attending future ceremonies.

Kenny also agreed with TMZ reports that his brother was unaware of Pinkett Smith’s condition, saying: “The joke was funny. It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia… he wouldn’t make a joke about that. But he didn’t know.”

On the subject of Smith’s Instagram apology, Kenny added: “No, I don’t accept it because I don’t think it was genuine. I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has quietly halted production on thriller film Fast And Loose following the incident. The film was set to star Smith as a crime boss who loses his memory, only to learn he was living a double life.