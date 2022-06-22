Christian Bale says Kate Bush’s music was cut from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale has revealed that Kate Bush‘s music almost featured in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Oscar-winning actor, who plays villain Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming sequel, told Total Film that director Taika Waititi had planned a Bush-inspired dance scene, but it was ultimately cut from the film.

Opening up about the influences behind his menacing character, Bale said: “There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at.

“I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come to Daddy’. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

On researching Gorr the God Butcher, he said: “You sort of go, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it? But I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that.”

He added: “But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

Asked if he had any reservations about playing another comic book character after Batman, he firmly replied: “Absolutely not, no. That didn’t even enter into my head at all.

“I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit UK cinemas on July 7.

Kate Bush’s 1985 single ‘Running Up That Hill’ currently sits at the top of the UK singles chart after finding a new audience through Stranger Things season four.