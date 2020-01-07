Christian Bale in talks to join Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

For the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plans are firming up for Taika Waititi’s Thor film as Christian Bale circles a role in Love and Thunder.

The new movie will be led by Natalie Portman as she plays Jane Foster once more, but then takes over from Chris Hemsworth to play the lead titular role in this film. Waititi directed the last instalment, Thor: Ragnarok, to enthusiastic reviews.

There are currently no further details about the role Bale would play in the film, according to Collider. Confirmed to also be returning is Tessa Thompson, who will be reprising her role as Valkyrie, first introduced in Ragnarok.

Bale is currently part of the awards conversation for his role as hothead driver Ken Miles in James Mangold’s driving slice of history Le Mans ’66. The actor has officially hung up his cape and has passed the baton over to Robert Pattinson to play Batman, somewhat freeing up his schedule to jump ship from DC to Marvel with Waititi.

Jojo Rabbit earned Waititi polarising reviews, as critics and audiences alike struggled to find common ground in the director’s ‘anti-hate satire’ about a young boy growing up in WWII Germany with an imaginary best friend, Adolf.

Love and Thunder is currently set to reach cinemas on 5 November 2021.