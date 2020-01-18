News Film News

Christian Bale to team up with David O. Russell again in new film

The new project is reportedly "on a fast track"

Will Richards
Christian Bale
Christian Bale and David O. Russell. Credit: Getty Images

Christian Bale is set to team up with David O. Russell again in a new, untitled project, reports suggest.

The pair have previously worked together on 2010’s The Fighter and 2013’s American Hustle.

A new report by Deadline suggests that Russell has written and directed a new film that will star frequent collaborator Bale.

Advertisement

The film will be produced by New Regency, who recently penned an overall deal with Disney/Fox.

Few details are currently out there regarding the new film, which is being produced by Matthew Budman but Deadline report that it is “on a fast track” to production, with work set to begin in April.

Le Mans '66
Checkered flag: Christian Bale celebrates a race win in ‘Le Mans ’66’

Bale most recently appeared alongside Matt Damon in Le Mans ’66 (named Ford v Ferrari in the US). The film picked up four Oscar nominations for 2020 including Best Picture.

An NME review of the film called it a “sluggish auto-based drama” that “never gets out of third gear.”

The review continues: “For a film about quick starts, breakneck speed and explosive confrontations, it spends a significant time coasting in the middle lane, stuck in third gear. Le Mans ’66 is well-made, but unremarkable stylistically and the drama is suffocated by a sluggish start. It makes a late surge, certainly, but it can’t quite snag a podium finish.”

Advertisement

Bale recently explained why there was no fourth Christopher Nolan Batman film. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman debuts in cinemas in 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Album Reviews

Emimem: ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ review: shock rapper continues to grow old disgracefully

To avoid fainting, keep repeating: "it's only an album, only an album, only an album...".
Read more
NME Blogs

The 1975 return to their roots on the devastatingly sincere ‘Me and You Together Song’ 

Thomas Smith -
The band's latest is a return to their shimmering early material
Read more
Album Reviews

Mura Masa – ‘R.Y.C’ review: supremo producer bottles the anxiety and frustration of modern youth

A bruising scrapbook for Britain's maligned and confused
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.