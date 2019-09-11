Christina Aguilera, Migos, Snoop Dogg will appear on ‘The Addams Family’ soundtrack

The first song arrives this Friday

The soundtrack of the upcoming animated The Addams Family movie will include original songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos, Snoop Dogg and more.

According to Variety, the first song to be released is ‘My Family’ by Migos, Snoop Dogg, Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G and production/songwriting duo Rock Mafia. You can hear the song in the background of this trailer snippet shared by Karol G on Instagram:

‘My Family’ will be released in full this Friday (September 13). Aguilera’s contribution, ‘Haunted Heart’, will be released later this month.

“We could not have asked for a better line-up of global superstars to help audiences embrace the weird and celebrate the absurd with two brand-new songs that perfectly compliment this fresh fun take on MGM’s beloved franchise,” said MGM’s Motion Picture Group President Jonathan Glickman.

The animated comedy, with a voice cast comprising Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Allison Janney, will arrive in theatres October 11. Snoop Dogg also voices Cousin It (spelled ‘Itt’ in the original series) in the movie.

The Addams Family are the creation of cartoonist Charles Addams, who drew them as a series of one-panel cartoons for The New Yorker from 1938 until his death in 1988. The family were also adapted into a popular US television series in the ’60s and into several films.