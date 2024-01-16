Christina Applegate takes to the Emmys stage with cane following MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate made an appearance last night (January 15) at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she presented an award.

Applegate, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Jen Harding in Netflix series, Dead To Me, presented the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy series, which was awarded to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

Her public appearance was rare and she was supported onstage by a cane. Applegate announced in August 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and later in 2023 said that she would likely never act again on camera, with the third season of Dead To Me having premiered in November 2022.

Applegate took to the stage, accompanied by Frank Sinatra’s ‘Love And Marriage’, the theme song to the US sitcom in which she starred, Married… With Children. Stood next to host, Anthony Anderson, she received a huge round of applause and standing ovation from the audience, to which Applegate responded with a joke: “You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up, it’s fine.”

She continued the speech with more jokes, including saying: “You don’t have to applaud me every time I do something,” and by making reference to her television debut as a three month old baby in Days Of Our Lives.

Applegate seemed to do a fake cry, as she said: “Very few of you probably know me from that debut, I’m gonna cry more than I’ve been crying. Baby Burt Grizzell on Days Of Our Lives, it was really a breakout role,” causing more laughter from the audience.

When the Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues star presented the award to Edebiri, she cracked a final joke with: “And the Emmy goes to, Ayo get your ass up here,” before greeting the Bottoms actor with a hug and a ‘Congratulations!’

