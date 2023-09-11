Christina Ricci speaks on “awesome guys” who are abusers amid controversy over Danny Masterson support letters

Christina Ricci has shared her thoughts on being deceived by “people we have loved and admired”, seemingly in response to the recent conviction of That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson and the character statements written by the latter’s former co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

In her first Instagram Story, posted on September 10, the Addams Family star noted that although people “might not do these things to us”, this “doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things”. “People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers,” she wrote. “It’s tough to accept, but we have to.”

In her second story, Ricci went on to note that she has known “lots of” people she would herself have described as “‘awesome guys’ who have been proven to be abusers privately”. She also disclosed having “personal experience” with such issues, without directly mentioning any names.

“Believe victims,” she concluded. “It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction.” Ricci’s full statement, as captured by Deadline and viewed by NME, can be read below:

The statement comes following a joint video apology from Kutcher and Kunis, after both were revealed to have written character statements in support of Masterson, calling him a “role model” and a “good friend”.

The couple stoically recited a statement as a piece to camera on Instagram, saying that they “support victims” and that the statements were not written “to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way”.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this month, after being convicted on two historical counts of rape from the early 2000s. Both took place while Masterson was starring on That ’70s Show alongside both Kutcher and Kunis. In February, Kutcher said that he “[couldn’t] know” if the then-allegations against his co-star were true.

“I’m not the judge,” he said at the time to Esquire. “I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know.”

During his May trial, the court heard from prosecution lawyer Ariel Anson that Masterson allegedly used his “untouchable” position in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for drugging and raping women. All of Masterson’s victims were, at one time, fellow members of the Church.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.