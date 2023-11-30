A full range of Christmas films are coming to Showcase Cinemas this December, with some firm festive favourites making a return to the big screen.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary consistent popularity each year, the beloved ensemble romcom, Love Actually, will hit Showcase Cinemas from November 24. Starring Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson among others, it depicts the lives of different people and couples in the run-up to Christmas, and how their paths may cross in more ways than one.

For fans of the romantic genre, The Holiday will return on December 8. Starring Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Cameron Diaz and Jack Black, this movie tells the story of two women who swap homes for the holiday season to take a break from their everyday lives, and soon find out there’s more in store.

For those who prefer the Christmas classics, Showcase will also be showing the 1946 James Stewart supernatural movie, It’s A Wonderful Life, from December 9, as well as the beloved Miracle On 34th Street, from November 26.

On December 1, fans of Will Ferrell’s loveable Buddy the Elf and snowy scenes of New York City, can enjoy the festive favourite, Elf, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

For even more festive family films to get in the Christmas spirit, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will be showing from November 25th, while Jim Carrey classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas will return to screens on December 3. For the ultimate dose of the holiday feeling, Home Alone, will be showing from December 15.

Whether you believe it’s a Christmas film or not, the 1988 action thriller, Die Hard, starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, will hit screens on December 9.

Tickets are available to buy here, and for a full list of the Christmas movies heading to Showcase Cinemas for the Festive Flashbacks screenings this December, see below.

Love Actually – From November 24

White Christmas – From November 25

The Nightmare Before Christmas – From November 25

Miracle on 34th Street – From November 26

Elf (20th Anniversary) – From December 1

The Muppets Christmas Carol – From December 2

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – From December 3r

The Holiday – From December 8

It’s a Wonderful Life – From December 9

Santa Claus: The Movie 4K – From December 9

Die Hard – From December 9

Arthur Christmas – From December 10

Home Alone – From December 15