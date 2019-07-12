We've been expecting you...

Christoph Waltz is reportedly set to return as Blofeld in Bond 25 after he was spotted on set at Pinewood Studios.

The Oscar-winning actor played James Bond’s ultimate adversary in 2015’s Spectre and is set to lock horns with the super-spy once more – despite claiming that he wouldn’t star in the next movie.

According to the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, Waltz is currently shooting scenes at Pinewood – which is considered to be the iconic franchise’s spiritual home in the UK.

Bamigboye wrote on Twitter: “When a visitor spotted him, Waltz insisted: ‘You haven’t seen me’.”

Waltz’s super-villain attempted to set-up a shadowy global surveillance grid in Spectre, enabling the eponymous organisation to track and evade criminal investigations across the globe.

But in the film’s explosive finale, Blofeld’s fate looked uncertain after his helicopter was shot down and he was seen crawling from the wreckage of the craft.

It remains to be seen whether Waltz’s villain is in cahoots with Rami Malek – who will play Bond’s latest foe in the upcoming instalment.

Malek previously revealed that ahead of accepting his Bond 25 role, he insisted his character wouldn’t be a terrorist driven by religion.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor was confirmed to have been cast as the villain in the upcoming 007 movie earlier this year. In April, he said he will give co-star Daniel Craig “a run for his money” as he portrays the spy’s latest nemesis.

Filming is currently back underway after Daniel Craig injured his foot during a shoot in Jamaica, putting a brief halt on production while the actor recovered from surgery. Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on board as a co-writer, vowing that the new movie will treat women “properly” even if Bond himself doesn’t.