Christopher Nolan names Will Ferrell movie as one of his favourite comedies ever

Christopher Nolan has named a surprising Will Ferrell moving as being one of his favourite comedies of all time.

The Oppenheimer director was speaking on the Rich Eisen Show and was asked to give his choice for a ‘remote drop’, one that you will immediately watch if you ever see it’s being shown on television.

“I didn’t know ‘remote drop’ as a phrase, but that’s a good one,” Nolan responded. “I love it.”

Moving on to his choices, he added: “There are so many. I flick around and if there’s an old movie, oh God, I mean anything by Kubrick is an instant remote drop.”

Nolan went on: “Some of the great comedies too. I mean, Talladega Nights, wow, I’m never going to be able to switch that off.”

“The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is Christopher Nolan’s ‘remote drop’ movie?” Eisen responded, to which Nolan quoted the film, saying: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

“Does Will Ferrell know this? Did you just reveal that?” the host asked Nolan, to which he responded: “He does now!”

Elsewhere, Nolan has said it would be “an amazing privilege” to direct a James Bond film. “The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” Nolan said. “At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints.”

Nolan went on to say that he could only take on the job at the right moment, explaining: “It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.”

Nolan’s Oppenheimer, charting the creation of the atomic bomb, has now arrived in cinemas. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.”