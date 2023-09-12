Christopher Nolan rumoured to be directing two James Bond films

Christopher Nolan is reportedly in talks to direct the next two James Bond movies.

According to sources at World Of Reel, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is “zeroing in” on Nolan, but talks have been delayed by the Hollywood strikes and the director’s promotional commitments to Oppenheimer.

It’s said the deal would see Nolan write and direct two James Bond films, led by Daniel Craig’s as-yet-unannounced successor.

According to sources at the publication, the main sticking point with the deal is the amount of creative freedom Nolan wants for the project. Other directors cited as potential back-ups include Danny Boyle (Trainspotting), Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Supremacy).

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year, Nolan said it would be “an amazing privilege” to direct a James Bond film.

“The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent,” he explained. “It would be an amazing privilege to do one. At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints.”

He added: “It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.”

Craig ended his run as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. A number of stars have been rumoured as Craig’s successor, including Aaron Taylor Johnson, Regé-Jean Page and Damson Idris.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “With so much at stake thanks to COVID decimating cinema, No Time To Die producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson should be applauded for taking some bold risks. The gobsmacking ending, in fact, may be the biggest in Bond history.”