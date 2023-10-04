Christopher Nolan wants to make James Bond films in a period setting, report claims

Christopher Nolan reportedly wants to direct multiple James Bond films in a period setting.

According to sources at World Of Reel, the director is said to be in talks with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli to direct the next “two or three” films in the franchise.

While it’s claimed that Nolan is on board “in principle”, he apparently has some stipulations regarding his creative freedom and the direction he wants to take the franchise.

Advertisement

According to the report, Nolan wants to make faithful adaptations of the original Ian Fleming novels “in period settings”. The original books, which began with 1953’s Casino Royale, were set in the 1950s and early 1960s.

EON Productions, however, reportedly wants to make a “full reboot for the modern era”.

An official announcement over who will direct the next James Bond outing, or who will be Daniel Craig’s successor, has yet to be made.

Nolan previously expressed interest in making a James Bond film during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent,” he explained. “It would be an amazing privilege to do one. At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints.”

Advertisement

He added: “It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.”

Craig ended his run as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page and Damson Idris are among the frontrunners rumoured to take over the role.