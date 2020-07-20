Christopher Nolan’s new film ‘Tenet’ has been delayed indefinitely

After being pushed back multiple times already, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has now been removed from Warner Bros’ calendar.

The anticipated sci-fi, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was slated to hit cinemas worldwide on August 12 having already been moved back twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the studio has now confirmed it has been delayed indefinitely although it plans to share a new release date “imminently”.

“We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement (via Variety). “We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

Emmerich added: “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates.”

Variety added that sources at Warner Bros. said they have to be “flexible” with release plans, meaning the forthcoming film will not have a traditional theatrical rollout.

It’s possible, the publication added, that the movie could launch internationally prior to a domestic release thanks to cinemas overseas re-opening ahead of the US where the pandemic has been worsening in some states in recent weeks.

British director Nolan has described Tenet, the follow-up to his 2017 war epic Dunkirk, as an “event film”. Nolan, the mind behind Interstellar and Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy will reportedly debut the film in IMAX format.