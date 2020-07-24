Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ reportedly still in line for UK release next month

Tenet, the much-disrupted and much-anticipated new film from Inception and The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan, might still be shown in European cinemas next month, according to reports.

After a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tenet was removed from the Warner Bros calendar entirely on Monday (August 20) and “postponed indefinitely”.

Now, however, Variety is reporting that distributors in the UK, France and Spain have been told by the studio “to plan for an August 26-28 launch.”

Although dates are not confirmed, Variety claim that sources are describing the talks as “positive”. It’s also reported that Tenet might also be released in Asian markets this summer, but news of a US premiere date is yet to surface.

Tenet was originally scheduled to premiere on July 17, but was pushed back to July 31 and then August 12 before its removal from the Warner Bros calendar.

Following the removal, Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich told Variety: “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

Emmerich added: “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.

British director Nolan has described Tenet, his first film since 2017 war epic Dunkirk, as an “event film”. Nolan will reportedly debut the film in IMAX format.