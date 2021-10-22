Christopher Walken talks missing out on Han Solo role: “I would have been terrible”

Christopher Walken has discussed his audition to play Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars, stating that he’s “very glad” Harrison Ford was chosen.

The actor, known for film roles like The Deer Hunter, Annie Hall and Pulp Fiction, auditioned to play the Millennium Falcon captain before Star Wars became a huge franchise – although he’s not upset about missing out.

Speaking to The Guardian, Walken said: “I’m very glad Harrison Ford got it. I would have been terrible.”

Advertisement

After the interviewer said his career would have certainly gone in a different direction, the actor added: “It’s all about accidents. I’ve had some good accidents.”

Speaking about his specific audition to the Financial Times, Walken said: “I did audition [for Star Wars], but I don’t think I came remotely close to getting the job. About 500 other actors auditioned, so it wasn’t as if it was down to me and somebody else.”

Harrison Ford might be synonymous with the role of Han Solo, but he isn’t the only actor to play the character. Alden Ehrenreich played a younger version in spin-off film Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars film.

Walken is set to star in comic crime thriller The Outlaws opposite Stephen Merchant, which follows seven strangers from different walks of life who are forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence, only to discover a bag full of money.

Advertisement

Alongside Walken and Merchant, who is a co-creator on the series, the show stars Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Dolly Wells and Ian McElhinney.

The six-part series will debut on BBC One in the UK from October 25, and will release in other territories on Amazon Prime Video.