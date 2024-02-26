Cillian Murphy had to have head “glued shut” on ‘Oppenheimer’ set because of a pillow Emily Blunt gave him

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy was forced to have his head “glued shut” due to an accident involving a pillow given to him by Emily Blunt.

The stars play couple J. Robert Oppenheimer and Kitty Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan film, and Blunt revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she decided to gift the sleep item to her co-star as she felt he needed good rest in making the film.

“I just felt Cillian needed, probably even more than food, was sleep on this movie,” she began. “So I got him this very beautiful pillow that I’m obsessed with. These pillows, Hästens pillows.

“I gave him this pillow, but…,” Blunt continued, before turning to Murphy and asking: “Do you mind if I tell the story?”

“He was really luxuriating in this pillow one night, and he woke up in the middle of the night – this is what he told me the next day – and he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow, misjudged where it was, the cool side, flipped it, and smashed his head open on the bedside table. So he came to work, and they had to glue his head shut!”

Revealing he turned to Oppenheimer make-up artist Luisa Abel, Murphy further recalled: “I was a bit shocked you know! I was having a great sleep, and I had this amazing pillow, strange bed, strange table, and bang.

“We were getting up before it was bright, like at 2 a.m. or something, 3 a.m. So I called her then, and I just came in, and then she glued my head, and covered it all up, and you don’t even see it in the movie, I think.”

Oppenheimer, which documents the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II, was released last year to huge critical and box office success.

The film is currently dominating awards season, over the weekend winning the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, as well as acting wins for Murphy and Robert Downey Jr..

It won seven BAFTAs at last weekend’s ceremony, including Best Film, and is favourite to take Best Picture at next month’s Oscars, where it is nominated for 13 awards.

Meanwhile, Murphy recently revealed the touching note that director Christopher Nolan left on his Oppenheimer script.