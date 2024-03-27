Cillian Murphy reveals he’s gone vegan

Cillian Murphy has revealed that he has adopted a vegan diet.

Speaking on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron, the Oppenheimer star shared that he has made the shift to a plant-based diet.

When asked about what Murphy typically cooks, the 28 Days Later star said: “I’ve been trying the vegan thing as well.”

Speaking on the transition to the diet, which prohibits eating meat, dairy and eggs, Murphy sighed before confessing: “I miss cheese.”

On whether he notices the lack of meat in his diet, Murphy shared: “I don’t miss the meat, no. I’ve been off the meat for a long time.”

He continued: “I had kind of a relapse, and I didn’t feel any better, so I’m back off it again,” before sharing he had momentarily relapsed his diet with venison. “It was very nice,” he said, before clarifying: “I don’t eat it anymore.”

When asked if he had chosen the diet for ethical or health reasons, the Peaky Blinders star replied that it was “both, now”.

He explained another reason behind his initial transition to the diet: “At the beginning it was just, there was loads of mad cow disease and stuff like that happening … it was a bad scene. So I just don’t do it now.”

This confirms comments made in an interview with Mr Porter back in 2017 where he expressed concern at the disease, more technically referred to as bovine spongiform encephalopathy. He said: “I was vegetarian for about 15 years. But it was never a moral decision. It was more that I was worried about getting mad cow disease.”

However, he also shared that his trainer recommended he eat meat to prepare for the first season of Peaky Blinders, supposedly to me him look less “like a skinny Irish fella”.

Now, it’s clear he has fully embraced the plant-based diet. “I think it’s better for the planet, right?” he added, before sharing that he was also the owner of a cat and a dog.

In other news, Murphy has been confirmed to be reprising his iconic role of Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders movie.