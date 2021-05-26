Cillian Murphy says he would consider return for third ’28 Days Later’ movie

Cillian Murphy has said he’d consider returning for a third movie in the 28 Days Later franchise, after the original movie became of the star’s breakout roles.

The Peaky Blinders actor starred in Danny Boyle’s 2002 movie as Jim, a courier who awakes from a coma 28 days after a zombie invasion has destroyed modern society.

The film is widely considered to be the turning point for the revival of the big screen zombie genre and spawned the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later – which starred Robert Carlyle.

Full details of a third film are yet to materialise, but Murphy says he’d be interesting in returning to the franchise if the chance ever arose.

He told CinePOP: “I would never say never. I loved making that movie. It was a long time ago. It was almost 20 years ago. But sure!”

Murphy’s comments come after Danny Boyle confirmed in 2019 that he was working on a third film with original screenwriter Alex Garland, although no further details have emerged.

Discussing the prospect of a new sequel, Garland told IGN in 2015: “We’ve just started talking about it seriously.

“We’ve got an idea. Danny [Boyle] and [producer] Andrew [Macdonald] and I have been having quite serious conversations about it so it is a possibility. It’s complicated. There’s a whole bunch of reasons why it’s complicated, which are boring so I won’t go into, but there’s a possibility.”

He added: “It’s more likely to be 28 Months than 28 Years. 28 Years gives you one more place to go. 28 Decades is probably taking the piss.”