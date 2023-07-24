NewsFilm News

An Indian cinema accidentally played ‘Barbie’ subtitles during an ‘Oppenheimer’ screening

"This means that the same theatre, in another show, played 'Oppenheimer' subtitles in a 'Barbie' show," a Twitter user quipped

By Surej Singh
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'. Credits: Warner Bros. and Universal

Movie-goers in India got an unparalleled Barb-enheimer experience this past weekend, when an Indian cinema accidentally played Barbie subtitled during an Oppenheimer screening.

Over the weekend (July 22), Twitter user @sapunintended shared that a “friend of my cousin posted on [Instagram] that a cinema played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles”. The tweet included a photo of the incident, with subtitles reading “Barbie!” and “We’re so happy to see you” against a shot of Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

One Twitter user replied: “This means that the same theatre, in another show played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show”. The user also shared a self-made shot of Margot Robbie‘s Barbie with a subtitle that reads “I am become death… destroyer of worlds”.

That subtitle refers to a line from the Indian scripture Bhagavad Gita, which Robert J Oppenheimer referenced throughout his career working on the atomic bomb.

 

Another joked: “*the scene where bomb is about to go off* The subtitles; *come on barbie let’s go party*”

Oppenheimer and Barbie both premiered in cinemas on July 21. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, scored a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Paul Bradshaw, who wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking. For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”

Meanwhile, the Greta Gerwig-helmed Barbie earned a four-star review, with NME‘s Alex Flood writing: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Gerwig is clever enough to deliver these with self-awareness and some sarcastic jokes, meaning the balance between reality and commercial is never lost. For a movie that ostensibly exists to promote a doll, this is laudable. Now come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

