Cinemas alter ‘Birds of Prey’ title to help sell tickets for the Harley Quinn movie

A number of cinema companies have updated their websites with Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey to optimise searches for Birds of Prey following reports of a disappointing opening weekend.

Theatre chains including Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and AMC Theatres altered Warner Bros.’s official title Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn to place Margot Robbie’s popular DC Comics character more prominently.

A Warner Bros. representative told The Verge that the name change is part of a “search expansion for ticket sites” making it easier for people to find the movie.

The film, as Variety reports, only generated $33 million (£27.6 million) domestically in the US) on its opening weekend, coming up short against investors’ $50 to $55 million projection (£41.9 to £46.1 million).

NME’s Rhian Daly wrote in her four-star review of the film: “Birds Of Prey might not be DC’s first female-led comic book movie, but it certainly is its goriest and most violent. If bloody brawls and faces being sliced off on camera are good enough for the boys, they’re most definitely good enough for the women too.

“Most of all, Birds Of Prey is riotous fun, peppered with moments of warmth and light amidst the brutality, and a breakneck race for survival with some of Gotham’s most badass broads.”