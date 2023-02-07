Cinemas are changing ticket prices based on where you sit

Cinemas are beginning to change ticket prices based on where you sit in the screen.

At least that’s the case if you’re a North American movie-goer. Popular US cinema chain AMC cinemas has just announced a new pricing system, in which moviegoers will be charged according to where they sit.

This new ticket pricing initiative, named Sightline, is being rolled out in certain locations before hitting the whole of the US by the end of 2023, reports Unilad. Movie fans might already be familiar with the concept, as it mirrors the way tickets are charged at gig venues.

Reportedly seats nearest to the cinema screen would be the cheapest, while viewers wanting the supposedly best seats in the would have to fork out more cash for the experience.

That said AMC has announced it will have three different pricing options. The first tier is called Standard Sightline, which will cost the same as a standard cinema ticket.

Next up is Value Sightline, which is said to give customers the front row seats for a lower price. This Value Sightline price is bracketed alongside any seats that have been set aside for disabled customers covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Finally the premier option in the ticket tier will be called Preferred Sightline. This pricing bracket is aimed at targeting film fans who covet the middle seats in the screen – charging them the highest price.

Eliot Hamlisch, the executive VP at AMC, said of this new ticketing system: “Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies.

“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing movie going experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value movie going.

“Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

The plan will be rolled out in New York, Chicago and Kansas City to begin with, before expanding to all US locations by the end of 2023.