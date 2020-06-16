Cineworld confirms cinemas will reopen in the UK in July

Cinema chain Cineworld has confirmed it will be reopening its venues globally between late June and mid July.

Operating all Cineworld and Picturehouse branches in the UK as well as Regal in the US, Cinema City in Europe and Yes Planet in Israel, the chain has set dates for doors to reopen.

Cinemas in the Czech Republic and Slovakia will open first on June 26, and the US and UK branches will open on July 10, ensuring governmental restrictions allow. Cineworld has implemented a number of COVID-19 health measures, including a revised screening schedule to avoid excessive queuing, a new booking system, and increased sanitation practices.

“We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theatre,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said, according to Variety.

“With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984 and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being ‘the best place to watch a movie’”.

Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet, originally due for release on July 17, was pushed back by two weeks in keeping with Warner Bros’ reordering of the release calendar in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film will now be released on July 31. Wonder Woman 1984, originally due for release on August 14, has been pushed back to October 2 by Warner Bros.

A number of film and TV projects have been suspended or delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s a full list of affected projects.