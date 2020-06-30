Cineworld postpones UK cinemas reopening in light of more ‘Tenet’ delays

Cineworld has postponed the reopening of UK cinemas after the coronavirus lockdown, in light of further delays of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

The chain was set to reopen doors to its branches across the country on July 10, but the return has now been pushed back to July 31.

Tenet, originally due for release on July 17, was first pushed back to July 31 and has now been further delayed until August 12.

Following the postponement, Disney has also moved the release date of Mulan from July 24 to August 21.

Cinemas across England were given the green light to reopen from July 4 in keeping with Boris Johnson’s easing of the coronavirus lockdown measures.

Odeon had planned to reopen on July 4, with Cineworld and Vue promising to reopen a week later on July 10. Neither Vue nor Odeon have spoken of a new delayed date yet.

In a statement regarding the delays, Cineworld said: “In line with recent changes to upcoming film release dates, we have made the decision to move our re-opening date to July 31.

“We hope that we will be able to re-open the doors of all Cineworld cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland at that time, subject to U.K. government restrictions. With the on-going pandemic, this new date remains subject to final confirmation.

The statement added: “We know how much you’ve been missing the cinema and we are excited to welcome you back to Cineworld soon! With great films ahead, including Mulan, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984 and many more, we can’t wait to be back.”

