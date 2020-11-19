Cineworld is facing potential cinema closures as part of a rescue deal

Advertisement

The Financial Times claims Cineworld has been individually negotiating with landlords for rent cuts at its 127 sites, and the chain has appointed restructuring experts AlixPartners.

Last month, it was confirmed that the cinema chain would temporarily suspend its operations in the US and UK amid the COVID-19 pandemic, putting thousands of jobs – including 5,500 in Britain – at risk.

Cineworld’s chief executive Mooky Greidinger said in a statement at the time, that the decision to shut their cinemas was not “made lightly”.

“We did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets – including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry,” he said.

“Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.”

All cinemas in England have been closed since the second lockdown started on November 5.