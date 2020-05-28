Cineworld set out plans to re-open all UK cinemas in July

UK cinema chain Cineworld has set out plans to re-open all its cinemas in the country in July.

It comes as the UK government begins to ease lockdown measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed that cinemas in the UK could provisionally open their doors again from July 4 while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Cineworld, who operate 128 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, have now announced their aim to open all their venues in time to screen upcoming Christopher Nolan film Tenet when it opens on July 17.

“Cineworld currently anticipates that government restrictions related to cinemas will be lifted in each of its territories by July,” Cineworld said in a statement.

“Subject to this and confirmation of the schedule for film releases, Cineworld anticipates the reopening of all of its cinemas in July.”

The chain continued: “Cineworld has put in place procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers.”

The company have also revealed that they have gained financial support in government-backed loans that will allow them to survive through 2020 even if cinemas can’t open again until next year.

“Cineworld, as always, greatly believes in the theatrical experience and is fully committed to be the best place to watch a movie,” they continued in a statement.

“Cineworld is excited by the great movie line-up to follow the reopening of cinemas, starting with the highly anticipated new Chris Nolan movie Tenet and immediately after that with Mulan, a new Disney adventure movie.”

UK cinema chains closed back in March in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while most TV and film projects have had production suspended or postponed — you can read a full list here.

Over 200 independent UK cinemas, however, have said that they will be unable to re-open if social distancing guidelines are still in place.