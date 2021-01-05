Movie fans can watch some of Universal Pictures’ classic horror films for free this month.

READ MORE: The best British horror films of all time

NBCUniversal is showing seven classic films on YouTube’s ‘Fear: The Home of Horror’ channel starting on January 15.

Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), Bride Of Frankenstein (1935) and Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) will each be available to watch for a week.

Advertisement

Additionally, during each film’s premiere week fans will have the opportunity to add the films to their digital collection at a discounted price.

The movies will premiere on ‘Fear: The Home of Horror’ here. See the schedule below:

January 15, 2021 (8pm GMT)

Dracula (1931), The Mummy (1932)

January 16, 2021 (8pm GMT)

Frankenstein (1931), Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)

January 17, 2021 (8pm GMT)

The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Advertisement

Last October, a study ranked the scariest horror films of all time by monitoring viewers’ average heart rates.

The broadbandchoices ‘Science of Scare’ project followed the heart rates of over 50 people across more than 100 hours of horror films to try and determine the 35 scariest films of all time. According to the findings, 2012’s Sinister comes out at the top of the table.

The Ethan Hawke film follows a true-crime writer who investigates a string of gruesome murders on film footage, and according to the study audience members experienced a 32 per cent uplift in heart rates – from 65 beats per minute (bpm) to 86 bpm.

Only four films more than 20 years old were in the rankings – The Exorcist, Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – while James Wan was the most popular individual director, with three films in the top 10.