Clawtastrophe: ‘Cats’ could lose $100 million at the box office

The big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Cats could be set to lose in excess of $100million after a dismal debut at the global box office.

Tom Hooper’s musical, which stars the likes of Taylor Swift, James Corden and Judi Dench, has taken just $38million (£28 million) after two weeks in theatres.

It is currently sitting in eighth place at the US Box Office with $4.8million, but now overall losses could be heading towards the $100 million mark.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the film will lose about $71 million if it fails to make $100 million worldwide ($40 million domestic, $60 million abroad), which is thought to be an increasingly unlikely feat.

The film’s chances of awards success have also been diminished, after Universal removed the controversial film from its ‘For Your Consideration’ page.

Director Tom Hooper also revealed that a hugely critical response to the film’s first trailer made Hooper and his team go back to the drawing board and largely remake the film.

In a three-star review, NME said that Cats “stops short of disaster”, but admitted that the film still had its faults.

Advertisement

“There’s plenty to scoff at. One recurring moment sees the cats brushing their faces together in a show of affection, but it’s delivered with all the warmth of a hook-up at a furry convention,” our review stated.

“Elsewhere, the plot is often nonsensical and occasionally unbelievable – seasoned haters of musical theatre will find little to change their mind.”