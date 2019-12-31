News Film News

Clawtastrophe: ‘Cats’ could lose $100 million at the box office

Ouch.

Nick Reilly
Cats review
Taylor Swift in 'Cats'. Credit: Universal

The big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Cats could be set to lose in excess of $100million after a dismal debut at the global box office.

Tom Hooper’s musical, which stars the likes of Taylor Swift, James Corden and Judi Dench, has taken just $38million (£28 million) after two weeks in theatres.

It is currently sitting in eighth place at the US Box Office with $4.8million, but now overall losses could be heading towards the $100 million mark.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the film will lose about $71 million if it fails to make $100 million worldwide ($40 million domestic, $60 million abroad), which is thought to be an increasingly unlikely feat.

The film’s chances of awards success have also been diminished, after Universal removed the controversial film from its ‘For Your Consideration’ page.

Director Tom Hooper also revealed that a hugely critical response to the film’s first trailer made Hooper and his team go back to the drawing board and largely remake the film.

In a three-star review, NME said that Cats “stops short of disaster”, but admitted that the film still had its faults.

Advertisement

“There’s plenty to scoff at. One recurring moment sees the cats brushing their faces together in a show of affection, but it’s delivered with all the warmth of a hook-up at a furry convention,” our review stated.

“Elsewhere, the plot is often nonsensical and occasionally unbelievable – seasoned haters of musical theatre will find little to change their mind.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

Dan Stubbs -
Lewis Capaldi has the world at his feet – but will he trip over it?
Read more
Live Reviews

My Chemical Romance live in Los Angeles: A triumphant, cathartic return

Los Angeles, Shrine Auditorium, December 20, 2019
Read more
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.