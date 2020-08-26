Greta Thunberg documentary ‘I Am Greta’ release date announced

Greta Thunberg’s story is set to be told in the highly anticipated documentary I Am Greta.

Production and distribution company Dogwoof has announced the UK and Irish theatrical release is set for October 16, 2020, following the film’s World Premiere at Venice Film Festival next month.

The Swedish activist became the figurehead for the movement to halt climate change and save the planet after going on strike from school back in 2018. She returned to school this month.

Thunberg’s story will be told through never-before-seen footage by Swedish environmental filmmaker Nathan Grossman and producers Cecilia Nessen.

It will begin with her one-person school strike for climate justice outside the Swedish Parliament, to Greta’s rise fame as she travelled to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Thunberg recently said: “It seems like the people in power have given up. They say it’s too hard – it’s too much of a challenge. But that’s what we are doing here. We have not given up because this is a matter of life and death for countless people.”

She also discussed her motivations for starting her activism, which began after her class was shown a film at school about plastic waste in the ocean.

“I felt very alone that I was the only one who seemed to be worried about this,” she said. “I was the only one left in this sort of bubble. Everyone else could just continue with their lives as usual and I couldn’t do that.”

I Am Greta will premiere at Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2020, and in UK and Irish theatres on October 16, 2020.