Clint Eastwood dumps Donald Trump in favour of Mike Bloomberg in 2020 election

Clint Eastwood is no longer backing Donald Trump in the 2020 election, stating that he thinks it’s time for a change of direction.

Back in 2016, the 86-year-old actor and director emerged as a defender of the divisive US President, telling people that they should “just fucking get over it” when he makes racist comments.

“We’re really in a pussy generation,” he said. “Everybody’s walking on eggshells. We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of stuff. When I grew up, those things weren’t called racist.”

But now it appears he’s changed his mind.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Eastwood has signalled that he thinks a different candidate would be the better choice.

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” he said.

Speaking on Trump, the director, whose new movie Richard Jewell is out now, said that while he approves of “certain things” the president has done, he wishes that he would act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.”

Meanwhile, Neil Young has criticised Donald Trump in a scathing open letter to the US President.

Posted on his ‘Neil Young archives’ website, Young said Trump is “a disgrace to my country” and accuses him of “mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world.”