Clint Eastwood told son Scott to turn down ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel

Clint Eastwood told his son, Scott Eastwood, to turn down a role in The Suicide Squad.

Scott had played “GQ” Edwards in David Ayer’s 2016 superhero film, but did not reprise his role in James Gunn’s follow-up film.

He claimed that Warner Bros “did not want to pay me any money” as part of a three-picture deal they offered him.

“They didn’t want to pay me any money for those next movies and they didn’t have another script for the other movie, so I didn’t know what I was going to be signing myself up for,” Eastwood told Insider.

Relaying a conversation he had with his father, Scott Eastwood continued: “I said, ‘They don’t want to pay me.’ He said, ‘If it feels like they really need you and if it’s a good part, then do it. If not, then don’t.’

“I didn’t have the answer to those questions at that time. I wasn’t going to have the answers, and they were pressuring me. So ultimately it didn’t happen.”

Eastwood also claimed his character GQ “got more love” in Ayer’s original cut of the film. “He basically was like, ‘Come on this journey with me. I’m going to make you look like a badass. I’m going to make your character pop,'” he said of the filmmaker.

“I didn’t even know what the character was at the time. I have talked to David, and I know my character got a lot more love in the Ayer cut.”

In a four-star review of The Suicide Squad, NME wrote: “Bold, boisterous and only schmaltzy right at its climax, The Suicide Squad proves you can spend time with the bad guys without regretting it afterwards.”